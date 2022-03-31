Calling all runners! Tampa International Airport brings back '5K on the Runway'

On Saturday, first-time runners and experienced athletes can dash down a wide-open runway.

TAMPA, Fla. — Have you ever dreamed about running your way down an airport runway? Well, now's your chance.

Tampa International Airport is hosting its "5K on the Runway" this coming weekend. Beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, first-time runners and experienced athletes can dash down a wide-open runway.

Here's some information to keep in mind:

Can I still register?

The TPA 5K on the Runway event is sold out, but the virtual run is still open for $30 registration.

People can pick the path they want to run and complete it at a time and place they are comfortable with.

A TPA 5K shirt will be mailed with a finisher medal after the event ends.

Registration for the in-person event was limited to the first 2,000 participants.

Where to park?

People are advised to leave their cars at Hillsborough Community College - Dale Mabry Campus. The address is 4001 W Tampa Bay Boulevard, Tampa 33614.

"Arrive early! Traffic gets very heavy," event leaders wrote on the website.

After parking at the HCC parking lot, event-goers can walk across the street and walk down the sidewalk to the entrance. There will be signs posted as event staff assists.

The event site is not accessible from the airport parking lots.

Click here for more information.

Any rules for the race?

People are told to stay on course while running. Anyone who ventures from the course will be removed from the race, event leaders explain.

Selfie sticks are not allowed on the runway.

All participant registrations are non-transferable and non-refundable.