Tampa International Airport prepares for '5K on the Runway' this weekend

The Tampa-based airport will welcome thousands of participants, volunteers and sponsors to its airfield early Saturday morning, April 1.

TAMPA, Fla. — For all the runners out there, Tampa International Airport's "5K on the Runway" is taking over this weekend.

The Tampa-based airport will welcome thousands of participants, volunteers and sponsors to its airfield early Saturday morning, April 1.

TPA leaders will close off Runway 10/28 in the pre-dawn hours and allow first-timers and athletes to see the airport from a "fun vantage point."

Gates open at 6 a.m. with warm-ups starting at 7:05 a.m. The race starts at 8 a.m. and will wrap up at 9 a.m. An award ceremony will follow shortly after.

"Proceeds from the race will go to United Way Suncoast," airport officials explain in a news release. "The race helps the organization kick off Global Volunteer Month, which culminates with its 31st annual Week of Caring Volunteer Initiative April 16-22."

In 2022, the event raised around $82,000 for the United Way Suncoast. This year, the race sold out in less than a week with a maximum of 2,000 people signing up.