TAMPA, Fla — It’s that time again! The 5th Annual Tampa Riverfest kicks of Friday on the Tampa Riverwalk at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park.

The festival is free and celebrates Tampa’s waterfront.

Several are scheduled, including a Wiener Dog Derby, Gasparilla Stand-up Paddleboard Invasion, beer bars and more.

The concert lineup includes Betty Fox Band, Caliente Band, Vision, Actual Bank Robbers and Frequency Band. Don’t forget about the hot air balloon show.

The festival runs through Saturday.

