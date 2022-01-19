Tampa Taco & Margarita Festival to feature pro wrestlers and musical artists

The celebration is set for March 12 at Raymond James Stadium.

TAMPA, Fla. — One festival is giving you the chance to enjoy live performances, buy local arts and crafts, and support small businesses — all while enjoying some of the Tampa Bay area's best tacos and margaritas.

The Tampa Sports Authority and AZ Food Festivals' Tampa Taco & Margarita Festival is set for Saturday, March 12 at Raymond James Stadium.

The stadium's chef will be creating signature taco and margarita pairings for festival-goers to chow down on while enjoying live performances from pro wrestlers, country music stars William Michael Morgan and Hayden Coffman, and pop music star Ryan Cabrera.

The "day of food, drink and entertainment" will begin when VIP gates open at 11:00 a.m. General admission gates will open an hour later at noon. All attendees can enjoy the celebration until 7:00 p.m.

If you're planning on going to the Tampa Taco & Margarita Festival, you can save money by getting your presale tickets now for just $12. Day-of tickets will cost you $20.