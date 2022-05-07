What to do this weekend around Tampa Bay | May 7-8

TAMPA, Fla — We've made it to another weekend here in the Tampa Bay area; and, as always, there's plenty to do!
NHL Playoffs Round 1, Game 4
When: 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 8
How much: Ticket prices vary, click here
Where: Amalie Arena
What: The Tampa Bay Lightning play the Toronto Maple Leafs amid the Bolts' hopes to advance to Round 2 of the playoffs in their continued quest for a third-straight Stanley Cup
Tampa Riverfest
When: 4 p.m. to 10 pm. Friday, May 6 & 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, May 7
How much: FREE
Where: Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park
What: The two-day event runs along the full length of the Riverwalk and features family-friendly activities. Taste of the Riverwalk and TacoFest, which we cover below, are both part of the larger event.
Taste of the Riverwalk
When: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, May 6
Where: Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park
How much: A wristband purchase is required for access to the food tent area. $15 for 3 tastes | $20 for 5 tastes
What: This signature event features free concerts, beer trucks and family activities.
TacoFest
When: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022
Where: Curtis Hixon Park
How much: 3 tacos $15; 5 tacos for $20
What: Just like it sounds, try a wide variety of tacos!
Wiener Dog Derby
When: 10 a.m. start time on Saturday, May 7
Where: Curtis Hixon Park
How much: FREE to watch; $25 walk-up entry fee
What: Spectators, especially ones used to enjoying similar events in Texas, will find this a welcome bit of entertainment. And, the costume contest is making its grand return for all breeds!
Lantern Parade
When: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, May 7
Where: Parade begins at Water Works Park and ends at Curtis Hixon Park
How much: Lantern kits cost $20-$25
What: The Lantern Parade is a new feature of Riverfest. It will feature paper lanterns decorated by participants. Bring your own lantern, or get one of the kits that will be sold until 7 p.m.
XOXO Carnival
When: Friday, May 6 through Sunday, May 8
Where: Armature works
How much: Carnival Tickets: $15+; Concert tickets: $25+
What: Enjoy classic rides, treats, art and music
Tim McGraw: McGraw Tour 2022
When: 7 p.m. Friday, May 6
Where: MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa
How much: $23+
Jessie James Decker
When: 8 p.m. Friday, May 6
Where: Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater
How much: $33.25+
Maxwell: The Night Tour
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, May 7
Where: Amalie Arena, Tampa
How much: $70.25+
Mayfaire by-the-Lake
When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 7-8
Where: The banks of Lake Morton in Lakeland
How Much: Free to attend
What: The free art festival returns for its 50th year, allowing attendees to browse more than 150 booths and enjoy food and live performances.