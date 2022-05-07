What to do this weekend around Tampa Bay | May 7-8

Tampa Riverfest will be a highlight.

TAMPA, Fla — We've made it to another weekend here in the Tampa Bay area; and, as always, there's plenty to do!

NHL Playoffs Round 1, Game 4

When: 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 8

How much: Ticket prices vary, click here

Where: Amalie Arena

What: The Tampa Bay Lightning play the Toronto Maple Leafs amid the Bolts' hopes to advance to Round 2 of the playoffs in their continued quest for a third-straight Stanley Cup

Tampa Riverfest

When: 4 p.m. to 10 pm. Friday, May 6 & 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, May 7

How much: FREE

Where: Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park

What: The two-day event runs along the full length of the Riverwalk and features family-friendly activities. Taste of the Riverwalk and TacoFest, which we cover below, are both part of the larger event.

Taste of the Riverwalk

When: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, May 6

Where: Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park

How much: A wristband purchase is required for access to the food tent area. $15 for 3 tastes | $20 for 5 tastes

What: This signature event features free concerts, beer trucks and family activities.

TacoFest

When: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022

Where: Curtis Hixon Park

How much: 3 tacos $15; 5 tacos for $20

What: Just like it sounds, try a wide variety of tacos!

Wiener Dog Derby

When: 10 a.m. start time on Saturday, May 7

Where: Curtis Hixon Park

How much: FREE to watch; $25 walk-up entry fee

What: Spectators, especially ones used to enjoying similar events in Texas, will find this a welcome bit of entertainment. And, the costume contest is making its grand return for all breeds!

Lantern Parade

When: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, May 7

Where: Parade begins at Water Works Park and ends at Curtis Hixon Park

How much: Lantern kits cost $20-$25

What: The Lantern Parade is a new feature of Riverfest. It will feature paper lanterns decorated by participants. Bring your own lantern, or get one of the kits that will be sold until 7 p.m.

XOXO Carnival

When: Friday, May 6 through Sunday, May 8

Where: Armature works

How much: Carnival Tickets: $15+; Concert tickets: $25+

What: Enjoy classic rides, treats, art and music

Tim McGraw: McGraw Tour 2022

When: 7 p.m. Friday, May 6

Where: MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa

How much: $23+

Jessie James Decker

When: 8 p.m. Friday, May 6

Where: Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater

How much: $33.25+

Maxwell: The Night Tour

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, May 7

Where: Amalie Arena, Tampa

How much: $70.25+

Mayfaire by-the-Lake

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 7-8

Where: The banks of Lake Morton in Lakeland

How Much: Free to attend