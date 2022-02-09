Tampa's River O' Green to make return in March

The free event runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 12.

TAMPA, Fla. — St. Patrick's Day will be here before you know it, and, as Mayor Jane Castor put it, Tampa is "ready to shamrock and roll."

That's because Downtown Tampa's River O' Green Fest is making a return after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic.

Attendees can enjoy an Irish-themed celebration complete with live entertainment, food trucks, beer, family-friendly fun — and, of course, a bright green Hillsborough River.

“We are so excited to bring back this wonderful Tampa tradition,” said Lynda Remund, the Tampa Downtown Partnership President and CEO, in a statement. “We haven’t been able to host our signature event since 2019, so we know people are looking forward to putting on their green garb, pulling out their best Irish accent, and celebrating the holiday in the greatest city!”

The free event runs kicks off at 11 a.m. and runs until 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 12, at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park.