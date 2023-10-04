Taylor Swift invited to be Tampa mayor; Hillsborough County changes name to 'Swiftsborough'

Can you tell the city of Tampa and Hillsborough County as a whole are excited for the pop singer to take over Raymond James Stadium?

TAMPA, Fla. — While fans from all around the Tampa Bay area are pumped and prepared for Taylor Swift to bring three full nights of "Bejeweled" performances to Raymond James Stadium – it seems like the actual city of Tampa is more excited.

In a video posted to the city's Instagram and Twitter, Mayor Jane Castor explained with T-Swift planned to make her way to Tampa, fans were wondering what the city will do to welcome her.

"We know Glendale changed its name, Arlington made a street sign and Vegas illuminated [its] gateway arches – but here in Tampa, we've got a 'Reputation' to uphold," Castor said in the video.

Wanting to go bigger with the welcome to the popular pop singer, Castor announced there will be a new mayor for a day.

"I want to present you with a key to the city and invite you to be our honorary mayor for a day," the (soon-to-be-former) mayor said. "Mayor Swift has a nice ring to it.

"We can't wait to welcome you and your fans to Tampa (Taylor's Version)."

The city of Tampa even changed its name on Twitter to "City of Tampa (Taylor's Version).

Along with taking up a new title, the singer is making a mark in the city of Tampa with Old City Hall, the Tampa Riverwalk and all downtown bridges set to shine red in honor of the Eras Tour.

In addition to presenting @taylorswift13 with a key to the City and inviting her to be Tampa’s mayor for a day, the City of Tampa will be lighting Old City Hall, the @tampariverwalk, and downtown bridges red in honor of the Era’s Tour. ❤️ #TSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/5slppmN3ql — City of Tampa (Taylor's Version) (@CityofTampa) April 10, 2023

And if that wasn't enough, Hillsborough County leaders made sure to extend a warm welcome to Taylor Swift by changing the county's name to "Swiftsborough."

Yes, you read that correctly – in honor of three sold-out shows at Ray-J, the county is celebrating with a "symbolic name change and smiles that will light up this whole town."

The county's Twitter account even changed its name to reflect its new title as "Swiftsborough."

And all at once, you are the one we have been waiting for...



Welcome to Swiftsborough, @taylorswift13! 💖



In honor of three sold-out shows at @RJStadium, we're celebrating with a symbolic name change and smiles that will light up this whole town. 👉 https://t.co/4cD5YrD5N6 pic.twitter.com/aQPklr4PU2 — Swiftsborough (@HillsboroughFL) April 10, 2023