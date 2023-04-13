Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' in Tampa: How to snag last-minute tickets

TAMPA, Fla. — For all the Taylor Swift fans who weren't able to get tickets for "The Eras Tour" but still have the dream of singing "You Belong With Me" at the top of your lungs – you can still buy tickets!
After the initial "Verified Fan" presale ticket issue that had fans scrambling for a secure spot and Ticketmaster working overtime, some people might not have been able to buy a ticket.
But for anyone who still wants to go see T-Swift "Shake It Off" onstage at the Ray-J, you still have a chance. Ticket resale websites like Seat Geek, Stub Hub and Vivid Seats have tickets for all three nights on sale – some even cheaper than $500.
Here's a breakdown of tickets prices online up for grabs:
Seat Geek
- Sec. 318, Row R – $453 each
- Sec. 327, Row DD – $557 each
- Sec. 219, Row U – $643 each
- Sec. 332, Row Z – $731 each
- Sec. 106, Row U – $799 each
- Sec. 342, Row R – $631 each
- Sec. 228, Row Y – $656 each
- Sec. 338, Row A – $703 each
- Sec. 149, Row Y – $730 each
- Sec. 109, Row BB – $841 each
- Sec. 219, Row R – $509 each
- Sec. 319, Row H – $560 each
- Sec. 120, Row G – $620 each
- Sec. 316, Row T – $565 each
- Sec. 227, Row U – $633 each
Click here to see all available tickets on Seak Geek.
Stub Hub
- Sec. 328, Row X – $450 each
- Sec. 332, Row U – $450 each
- Sec. 319, Row F – $521 each
- Sec. 119, Row K – $539 each
- Sec. 118, Row S – $720 each
- Sec. 328, Row R – $389 each
- Sec. 219, Row DD – $450 each
- Sec. 120, Row J – $540 each
- Sec. 127, Row P – $567 each
- Sec. 126, Row G – $675 each
- Sec. 316, Row R – $450 each
- Sec. 328, Row T – $514 each
- Sec. 218, Row X – $629 each
- Sec. 228, Row V – $719 each
- Sec. 118, Row Y – $720 each
Click here to see all available tickets on Stub Hub.
Vivid Seats
- Sec. 327, Row A – $548 each
- Sec. 318, Row R – $571 each
- Sec. 319, Row DD – $590 each
- Sec. 232, Row V – $721 each
- Sec. 149, Row S – $869 each
- Sec. 327, Row E – $640 each
- Sec. 228, Row Y – $686 each
- Sec. 315, Row K – $699 each
- Sec. 219, Row Z – $737 each
- Sec. 126, Row E – $779 each
- Sec. 328, Row T – $484 each
- Sec. 219, Row R – $523 each
- Sec. 329, Row L – $591 each
- Sec. 120, Row G – $649 each
- Sec. 119, Row M – $887 each
Click here to see all available tickets on Vivid Seats.
And for anyone trying to snag a ticket on Ticketmaster, it doesn't seem like the company is selling any at the moment. After joining the queue for all three nights, a message shows up stating, "Sorry, tickets are not currently available online."
For the fans who bought tickets, don't forget to soak in info about who are the openers, where to park, show times, bag policies and much more by clicking here.