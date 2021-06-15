Temple Terrace to host Independence Celebration on July 3

The event will feature live music, a parade and, of course, fireworks.

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. — The City of Temple Terrace is hosting its 46th Annual Independence Celebration on Saturday, July 3.

The fun will begin at 10 a.m. with a parade through the city featuring community groups, businesses, and local leaders. The C. Leon King High School Marching Lions will even make a special appearance.

The Independence Day celebration will continue at 6 p.m. on the first fairway of the Temple Terrace Golf & Country Club. That's where guests can catch live music from Charlie Imes and the Sundogs, featuring Roger Bartlett, Jimmy Buffett's original lead guitarist.

Food trucks, children's activities and entertainment, including 2020 Best of the Bay winner Magician Cory Van Valin, will also be at the event.

And, of course, no Fourth of July celebration would be complete without a fireworks show. The display starts at 9:15 p.m.

"All of us know that this past year has been challenging on many levels, not

the least of which was the cancellation of events and isolation from friends

and neighbors due to precautions surrounding COVID-19.," Karl Langefeld, director of leisure services for the city, said. "We can't think of a better way to celebrate the strength and resiliency of our City - and our nation."

More information on the event, including the parade route, can be found at TempleTerrace.com.