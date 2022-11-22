'The Shape of Dreams': New exhibit at The Dalí explores centuries of dream-inspired paintings

The works of world-renowned artists from the 16th to 20th centuries will be on display from Nov. 25 to April 30.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Dalí is giving museum-goers the chance to explore 500 years of dream-inspired paintings in a new exhibit called "The Shape of Dreams."

The works of world-renowned artists from the 16th to 20th centuries will be on display from Nov. 25 to April 30. Each unique piece of art features depicts the common human experience of dreaming.

“'The Shape of Dreams' is a powerful exploration through painting of how we understand ourselves and the world,” Dalí Museum Director Hank Hine said in a statement.

"Are dreams useful? Are they prophetic? Do they tell us things about ourselves that we did not know? The Dalí invites visitors to heighten their awareness and attention to the world of dream — an intense element of the human experience so central to our personal lives.”

One immersive element of the exhibit is what the museum calls a "first-of-its-kind AI experience." "The Shape of Dreams" will encourage "viewers to examine dreams through different lenses — psychological, religious and metaphysical."

Featured artists include Frida Kahlo, Paul Delvaux, Pat Steir, Philip Guston, Max Beckmann, Lodovico Carracci and Odilon Redon.

Related Articles St. Pete voters approve expansion of The Dali Museum

Also on display at The Dalí this fall is "Paul Éluard: Poetry, Politics, Love," which explores the surrealist work of the man known as "the Poet of Freedom."

"Éluard, the ex-husband of Dalí’s wife Gala, helped found Surrealism, the French art movement whose poetry celebrated dreams, love and freedom," the museum wrote.

Special exhibits are included in the price of general admission to the museum. Tickets are typically available up to 60 days in advance. Tickets can be purchased on The Dalí's website.