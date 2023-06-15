'The Last of Us' inspired haunted house coming to Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights

Beginning Friday, Sept. 1, guests can delve into the world set in a ravaged civilization, where infected and hardened survivors run rampant, a news release explains.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Studios announced Thursday a new "The Last of Us" inspired haunted house that Halloween Horror Nights fans can be excited for this year.

The popular two-month-long spooktacular event dares guests to survive "The Last of Us" as the video game now turned TV show comes to life for the first time ever.

Beginning Friday, Sept. 1, guests can delve into the world set in a ravaged civilization, where Infected and hardened survivors run rampant, a news release explains.

“The Last of Us” haunted house will bring people into a world following in the footsteps of Joel and Ellie, who "endure a brutal journey in a world overtaken by a fungal virus that turns humans into various forms of a new threat known as the Infected."

As guests come face to face with the Infected – Runners, Stalkers and Clickers – they will need to navigate the Pittsburgh Quarantine Zone. This includes well-known locations from the video game such as The Hotel Grand and a labyrinth of dark tunnels all while trying to escape and survive.

“We are excited to bring ‘The Last of Us’ to life in a terrifying haunted house that is true to the spirit of this popular video game featuring our heroes, Joel and Ellie, Clickers and more,” Lora Sauls, assistant director of creative development and show direction at Universal Orlando Resort, said in a statement.

Anyone wanting to go to Universal Orlando Resort for the Halloween-themed event can buy a variety of tickets and vacation packages. Single-night tickets and event upgrades like the R.I.P. Tour, Express Pass and the daytime Behind the Screams: Unmasking the Horror Tour are now available for purchase online.

Both events will run select nights through Tuesday, Oct. 31.