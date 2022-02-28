'The Price is Right Live' coming to the Van Wezel in March

"Come on down!" on March 29 for your chance to win big.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Come on down!

"The Price is Right Live" is coming to Sarasota's Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall in March, giving fans the chance to play classic games and win real prizes made famous by the iconic game show.

The interactive stage show set for 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29, will be hosted by TV personality Mark Walberg (not the actor), who you may know from shows like "Antiques Roadshow" or "The Moment of Truth."

Lucky contestants can try their hand at classics like Plinko, Cliffhangers and The Big Wheel for a chance to win cash, appliances, vacations and — of course, a brand new car.

The live show has been bringing audiences "The Price is Right" experience for more than a decade and has given away more than $12 million in cash and prizes across the country.

Tickets for "The Price is Right Live" range from $42-$57 and can be purchased at VanWezel.org or by calling the box office at 941-263-6799.

You can stop by the box office in-person Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pre-show dining is available at the theatre through Mattison’s at the Van Wezel.

According to The Van Wezel's latest COVID-19 protocols, all patrons age 6 and older are required to wear masks inside the theatre, regardless of vaccination status.