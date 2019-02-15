PARRISH, Fla. — All aboard! The iconic Thomas the Tank Engine is coming to Florida next month.

The Day Out with Thomas: The Steam Team Tour makes stops at the Florida Railroad Museum in Parrish from March 9-10 and March 15-17. In addition to hanging out with the legendary blue train, families can meet Sir Topham Hatt and Controller of the Railway and even take a 25-minute train ride with Thomas.

The event will also have Thomas & Friends-themed activities, photo opportunities, storytelling, videos and live music.

The Day Out with Thomas tour is in its 24th year, and the Florida Railroad Museum is one of 37 stops around the U.S. and Canada. The tour is expected to attract 1 million passengers this year.

The event at the railroad museum runs from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. with train rides every hour starting at 9 a.m. Tickets are $19 for ages 2 and up and are on sale now through Ticketweb at 866-468-7630.

You can also buy tickets through Day Out with Thomas.

