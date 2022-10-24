TPA hosts hiring day event to fill hundreds of positions

The airport-wide event is looking for employees in retail, dining, aviation support and more.

TAMPA, Fla. — Searching for a job? Your next place of employment could be at Tampa International Airport.

The airport is holding its Airport-Wide Hiring Day event where 24 companies are looking to fill more than 400 jobs.

Prospects should show up dressed for success at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at the Airport's Main Terminal Event space on level 3 (between the shuttles for Airsides E and F).

The event was scheduled for Sept. 27 before Hurricane Ian pushed it back. Now, companies at the airport are looking for new enthusiastic employees. Back in February at TPA's last Airport-Wide Hiring day, more than 500 candidates attended with companies offering jobs on the spot.

Things to remember before arriving:

Bring two forms of ID in case you're hired on the spot and a pre-employment background check will be conducted.

Parking will be validated in the long term parking garage. For more details about the hiring event, click here.