Tropical Plant International Expo takes over Tampa Convention Center

TAMPA, Fla. — The 50th annual Tropical Plant International Expo took over the Tampa Convention Center – gathering all plant lovers together.

Buyers from 48 states and 33 countries attended the event to take a look at the most recent trends in plants. Members of the organization say there is just so much to see.

"There's always something new because it's not only about the product," Marcella Lucio, vice president of marketing and business promotion, said. "It's about the colors, the presentation of that product, the unique way of packaging that product.

"So you name it, we have it here at TPIE. There's always something new."

Florida has hosted the event for all 50 years. What started off as a gathering of just a few hundred tropical enthusiasts in the early 1970s has grown into almost 6,000 attendees and 350 exhibitors from all around the world.