Halloween Horror Nights returns for its 30th year with new haunted house debut

Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights will run from Sept. 3 through Oct. 31.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Just when you thought Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights couldn't possibly get any scarier, it just did.

After the highly anticipated event was canceled last year due to the pandemic, it's making sure to make a big comeback.

This year will mark the 30th year of the Halloween takeover, and creators have combined the event's most popular and terrifying icons to give Universal guests a scare with "Halloween Horror Nights Icon: Captured," according to a news release.

The segment in which Halloween Horror Nights deem "The Dream Team of your Nightmares" will include The Caretaker, The Director, The Usher, The Storyteller, and Jack the Clown.

"Guests will quickly realize they’re the hunted as they desperately try to escape the grasp of each character within its ominous domain," The company said in a statement. "Harrowing horrors will await guests at every turn – giving them no choice but to face the most horrifying legends in Halloween Horror Nights history."

The annual fear-filled event will also feature 10 other "elaborately-themed" haunted houses, multiple scare zones, live entertainment, and of course, the rides and theme park attractions.

Halloween Horror Nights will start on Friday, Sept. 3, and run select nights through Sunday, Oct. 31.