Here are some Veterans Day events happening around the Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. — Every year on Nov. 11, people take the day to honor military veterans who bravely served the country.

There are many events going on around the Tampa Bay area on Veterans Day that people can go to.

Here is a list of some of the events going on:

Veterans Day Ceremony

The Clearwater Veterans' Alliance will host a ceremony "honoring and remembering the sacrifices and labor of U.S. veterans."

The ceremony will feature keynote speaker Navy Seal Commander Dan O'Shea and music by Soul Circus Cowboys.

It will start at 10 a.m. on Nov. 11 at the Florida Veterans Memorial Plaza at Crest Lake Park (201 South Glenwood Avenue).

Veterans Day Celebration

For the eighth year in a row, the city of St. Pete will host its Veterans Day Celebration at Williams Park.

Mayor Rick Kriseman will celebrate Veterans Day by "honoring veterans and presenting the Honored Veteran Award to three outstanding local veterans."

The event will start at 8 a.m. Nov. 11 at Williams Park.

City of Sarasota Parade

Sarasota city leaders are partnering up with the Sarasota Patriotic Observance Committee to host the annual Veterans Day Parade.

The parade will start at 10 a.m. on Nov. 11 in downtown Sarasota.

Road closures and tow-away zones will begin at 8 a.m. the morning of the parade.

Find out what streets will be closed here.

Veterans Day Beach Bash

Veterans, first responders and other heroes are invited to dance, eat and drink at the Veterans Day Beach Bash.

This event takes place from 3-9 p.m. on Nov.1 at Postcard Inn (6300 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach, FL)

It is free to attend this event.

Veteran's Day Parade 2021

The community of Town 'n' Country will host the state's largest Veterans Day Parade to recognize the brave men and women who have fought for the nation.

Guests are welcome to join in for the parade.

The parade goes from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 6 at 7000 West Hanna Avenue, Tampa, FL 33634.