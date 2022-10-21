Weekend events: What's happening around Tampa Bay from Oct. 21-23

As we get closer to Halloween, the fall vibes continue here in the Tampa Bay area, regardless if the weather has that cool crisp or not.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — While we've had a nice taste of Florida "fall" weather this past week, the fall vibes continue as we get closer to Halloween. And while temperatures are warming back up, it'll still be an absolutely gorgeous weekend — a great excuse to get up and go do something fun!

Here are some of the many things you can do this weekend — Oct. 21-23 — around Tampa Bay.

When: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22

Where: Spa Beach Park, St. Pete Pier

How much: General admission tickets start at $20

What: It's the 2nd Annual Piertoberfest, an Oktoberfest celebration at St. Pete Pier. You can enjoy German beer, food, live bands and DJs. There will also be other activities to participate in. For more information, click here.

When: 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21

Where: The Long Center, 1501 N Belcher Rd, Clearwater

How much: FREE

What: The Festival of Frights Halloween-themed carnival returns to Clearwater. The Long Center will be filled with games, a haunted train ride, and food trucks. "The Addams Family" movie will be projected onto the jumbo screen in the field. The event is free just bring your own chair or blanket. Find more information here.

When: 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21

Where: The Harbor Hall and White Chapel, 1190 Georgia Ave, Palm Harbor

How much: $5 wristband

What: A night of scares, games, treats and more. For information, click here.

When: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21

Where: Arlington Park & Aquatic Complex, 2650 Waldemere St, Sarasota

How much: FREE

What: There will be games, face painting and a costume contest along the park's half-mile walking trail. Find more information here.

When: Activities start at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21

Where: Largo Central Park

How much: FREE

What: Largo's weekly "Movies in the Park" is Halloween-themed tonight. They're showing "Hocus Pocus" on the big screen in Largo Central Park. Games, crafts and other activities get started at 6 p.m. The movie kicks off at dusk. Make sure to bring your own chair or blanket. Snacks will be available to buy. For more information, click here.

When: Select times on Saturday, Oct. 22 and Sunday, Oct. 23

Where: The Florida Railroad Museum, 12210 83rd St. E, Parrish

How much: Tickets start at $17.25

What: Departing from the Florida Railroad Museum, you'll get transported on a train to the museum's very own pumpkin patch. Once you're there, you and the family can enjoy hay rides, arts and crafts, games and more. Children are encouraged to take a pumpkin from the patch to take home, too! Food and drinks are available for purchase. Find more information and buy tickets here.

When: Select dates through Nov. 13

Where: Jaeb Theater at the Straz Center

How much: Tickets start at $29.50

What: "This adaptation of author Bram Stoker’s timeless horror classic takes audiences on a thrilling trek enhanced by humor and daring special effects." Find more information here.

When: VIP doors open at 11 a.m., 12 p.m. for general admission Saturday, Oct. 22

Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa

How much: Tickets start at $12