From all things ice cream to everything about sharks, there are plenty of things to do around the Tampa Bay area.

TAMPA, Fla. — Another week done means another weekend has come! And of course, because we live in the Tampa Bay area, there are always things to do.

So, if you're looking for something fun in the sun — but bring your umbrella, because we have high rain chances — or a way to beat the heat, we've got you.

When: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 17

Where: St. Pete Pier Plaza, 600 2nd Ave. NE

How much: Free to attend

What: Sunday is National Ice Cream Day, so what better way to spend the day than with the first-ever Tampa Bay Ice Cream Festival? You can buy and enjoy ice cream and other frozen treats from more than a dozen vendors. Attendees can also judge and vote for the first-ever Best Ice Cream in Tampa Bay award. For more information, click here.

When: Starting at 5 p.m. Friday, July 15, and Saturday, July 16

Where: Hillsborough County Fairgrounds

How much: $25 for general admission

What: The Tampa Bay Rodeo and Family Festival will be full of bronco riding, barrel racing, bull riding, delicious food and fun games and more. For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

When: 9 a.m. Saturday, July 16, through 5 p.m. Sunday, July 17

Where: Florida State Fairgrounds Expo Hall

How much: Adult tickets start at $22 and kid tickets at $6.

What: You can hear from and meet the stars of "the Shark World" (Nat Geo, Discovery and Animal Planet). Scientists, photographers and celebrities from shark movies will be there, too. It's a fun, family-friendly event that's all about sharks. For more info and tickets, click here.

When: Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 17

Where: Florida State Fairgrounds Entertainment Hall

How much: Tickets start at $5; parking is $10

What: A great way to meet Tampa Bay area vendors looking to make your wedding day special, from flower vendors to DJs to caterers. For more information, click here.

When: 10 a.m. Friday, July 15, through 6 p.m. Sunday, July 17

Where: Tampa Convention Center, S. Franklin Street, Tampa

How much: Tickets start at $35