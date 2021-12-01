Check out these holiday light displays around Tampa Bay

Here are some of the best spots to experience December in Florida.

TAMPA, Fla. — Happy December! Holiday season is in full swing, and that means light displays are up and shining bright across Tampa Bay. Here’s a list of light displays open right now that you can drive or stroll through. Grab your friends, family, even the dog, and get a taste of December in Florida.

Holiday Light Experiences

When: Now through Jan. 2

Where: Busch Gardens, Tampa

Tickets: starting at $89.991

This one is for the thrill-seekers! Enjoy light displays throughout the park, meet Santa and Rudolph, and attend one of the daily holiday shows. For a unique view of the park, take the Holly Jolly Express train. Kids can be a part of Santa’s North Pole Experience, where elves guide you through Santa’s workshop. Parents can also get some shopping done in the Christmas Town Village.

When: Now through Jan. 2

Where: Downtown Tampa

Tickets: Free!

Businesses along the Riverwalk are decked out and ready to celebrate the holidays. There are even displays floating on the water. Make memories at the Holiday Selfie Station or put your Tampa trivia to the test on the Holiday Scavenger Hunt. The Pirate Water Taxis transformed into a River of Lights Cruise!

When: Now through Jan. 17

Where: Downtown St. Pete, The Pier

Tickets: Free to walk, $17+ ice skating

This is Winter Beach’s inaugural year. Check its calendar for themed ice skating days, holiday concerts, and Santa sightings. On select nights, you might see snow fall at the Winter Beach Holiday Market. There is also a food market with local vendors and special menu items for the Holidays.

When: Now - Jan. 2

Where: Tropicana Field, downtown St. Pete

Tickets: $30, kids 2 and under free

For the first time ever, the Tropicana dome will be blacked out by gigantic curtains to make the experience even more magical. This year’s theme is “Mischievous Elf” with a special Santa scavenger hunt. Glide through the ice skating train or grab hot chocolate in The Village. Check the website for special events on select night in December.

When: Now - Dec. 31, closed Sundays

Where: 6299 W Waters Ave, Tampa, FL 33634

Tickets: Free, plus food purchase

Dinner and a show? That’s exactly what you’ll get at this Chick-fil-A. The owners of this location have been decking restaurant and parking lot since 1997. What started as a little tree and one garland has grown into over a million lights. Enjoy the magical light-covered experience from 6-10 p.m.

When: Fridays and Saturdays in December, 6-9 p.m.

Where: The Concourse, Spring Hill

Tickets: $10 per car

This display is in its seventh year. Drive through a mile of magical lights and, if you're lucky, there might be live music and entertainment! This year, upgrades have been made, and the display now features more than a million lights across the 200-acre complex. For specific event details each night, be sure to check out its Facebook page.

When: Now - Dec. 26

Where: Hillsborough County Fairgrounds

Tickets: $25 per car

Pack the family and dog into the car, for a 2-mile long lights display! On select nights, the route ends in Santa’s Village, where you can meet Santa, pet some animals at the Barnyard, or enjoy treats around the fire pit. Check the website’s event calendar for specific dates.

When: Now - Jan. 2

Where: Largo, Pinellas

Tickets: Free to walk, $5 rides