What to do this weekend around Tampa Bay

Put these events on your calendar for Aug. 6-8, 2021.
TAMPA, Fla. — Hello, August! We have made it to the first full weekend in August, Tampa Bay and there are some pretty cool things happening. 

With COVID-19 cases once again on the rise, keep your mask handy and socially distance as necessary to keep yourself safe and healthy. 

Here’s what’s happening this weekend:

Friday, August 6

🎒 14th Annual Back-to-School Fair

10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

250 Westshore Plaza, Tampa

Free

🧘‍♀️ St. Pete Sunset Slow Flow Beach Yoga

6:30-7:45 p.m.

Upham Beach Park 6800 Beach Plaza, St. Pete Beach

Donation $10-20

🐓 Tampa Fringe Festival

7-11 p.m.

Ybor City

Tickets vary

💥 WWE Smackdown

7:45 p.m.

Amalie Arena, Tampa

Tickets $20+

Saturday, August 7 

🥕 Saturday Morning Market

9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Williams Park, St. Pete

Free entry

🍎 Ybor City Saturday Market

9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Centennial Park, Tampa

Free entry

🔪 America’s Largest Interactive Murder Mystery Dinner Show 

6-9 p.m.

Hilton Garden Inn Tampa Airport Westshore

Free

Sunday, August 8 

📽  Summer Classics: Singin’ in the Rain

3 p.m.

Tampa Theatre, Tampa

Tickets $7+

🎨 Second Sunday Art Walk + Vendor Fair

11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Armature Works, Tampa

Free

👟 The Sneaker Travelers Tampa

12-7 p.m.

Florida State Fairgrounds

Tickets $20+

🎶 Silent Vibes Davis Island

7:30-8:30 p.m.

Davis Island Beach, Tampa

Tickets $20+

