TAMPA, Fla. — Ahoy! The pirate fest be taking on the Tampa Bay this weekend. 

Do you know what items that will make you walk the plank (or end up in a jail cell)? 

The following items are not allowed within the event site:

  • No styrofoam cups or containers
  • Advertising of any product or service
  • Glass containers of any sort (City Ordinance)
  • Coolers – Note: Small soft-sided cooler and lunch bags are permitted for childcare needs and medical needs only.
  • Contests or lotteries of any kind
  • Grills of any kind
  • Tents of any sort
  • Fence, stakes or rope (used by spectators to reserve space for parade viewing)
  • Sampling or give-away of any product or service
  • Selling any product or service
  • Solicitation or database development of any kind
  • Vehicles of any sort
  • Weapons of any sort
  • Illegal drugs of any sort
Gasparilla over the years
