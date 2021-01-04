What to do this Easter weekend around Tampa Bay

April showers bring May flowers and some pretty cool spring events. It’s the first weekend in April, and hippity, hoppity, Easter is on its way.
Here are a few events to check out this Easter weekend around Tampa Bay:
Saturday, April 3
- 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Humane Society of Tampa Bay
- Free
- 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
- Raprager Family Farms LLC
- $10+
- 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Armature Works
- Free
- 10 a.m - 4 p.m.
- Lead Foot City
- Free for kids, $10 for adults
- 1 p.m.
- Amalie Arena
- $96+
Sunday, April 4
- 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
- Raprager Family Farms LLC
- $10+
- 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Armature Works
- Free
- 12 p.m.
- Amalie Arena
- $96+
- 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- The Tampa Club
- $45+ for adults, $18+ for kids
- Call for reservations
- 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- The Pub Tampa
- Kids 10 and under eat free
- 12-4 p.m.
- IKEA Tampa
- Free - reservation required
- 10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.; 2 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.; 5:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Yacht StarShip
- $54+ for adults, $39+ for kids
- 5-10 p.m.
- Elevage Restaurant
- $25+
- Here's why you can contract COVID-19 even after getting the vaccine
- CDC relaxes gathering guidelines for fully vaccinated people
- 53 arrested, 165 fined at illegal street racing event that drew 300 people in Lakeland
- Florida troopers help deliver baby on side of the road
- Derek Chauvin trial: Videos from Cup Foods, police body cameras shown in court
- With a new-look rotation, can the Rays make a return to the World Series in 2021?
- How to avoid falling for a prank on April Fools' Day
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter