What to do this Easter weekend around Tampa Bay

Easter weekend 2021 is here, and this is what's hoppining around Tampa Bay.

April showers bring May flowers and some pretty cool spring events. It’s the first weekend in April, and hippity, hoppity, Easter is on its way.

Here are a few events to check out this Easter weekend around Tampa Bay:

Saturday, April 3

11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Humane Society of Tampa Bay

Free

9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Raprager Family Farms LLC

$10+

11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Armature Works

Free

10 a.m - 4 p.m.

Lead Foot City

Free for kids, $10 for adults

1 p.m.

Amalie Arena

$96+

Sunday, April 4

9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Raprager Family Farms LLC

$10+

11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Armature Works

Free

12 p.m.

Amalie Arena

$96+

10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

The Tampa Club

$45+ for adults, $18+ for kids

Call for reservations

11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

The Pub Tampa

Kids 10 and under eat free

12-4 p.m.

IKEA Tampa

Free - reservation required

10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.; 2 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.; 5:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Yacht StarShip

$54+ for adults, $39+ for kids

5-10 p.m.

Elevage Restaurant

$25+