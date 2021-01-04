x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Events

What to do this Easter weekend around Tampa Bay

Easter weekend 2021 is here, and this is what's hoppining around Tampa Bay.

April showers bring May flowers and some pretty cool spring events. It’s the first weekend in April, and hippity, hoppity, Easter is on its way.

Here are a few events to check out this Easter weekend around Tampa Bay:

Saturday, April 3

🐰 Easter Eggstravaganza

  • 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
  • Humane Society of Tampa Bay
  • Free

🐰 Easter Egg Hunt

  • 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
  • Raprager Family Farms LLC
  • $10+

🐰 Visits with the Easter Bunny

  • 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
  • Armature Works
  • Free

🐰 Speedster Easter Car Show

  • 10 a.m - 4 p.m.
  • Lead Foot City
  • Free for kids, $10 for adults

🏒 Detroit Red Wings at Tampa Bay Lightning

  • 1 p.m.
  • Amalie Arena
  • $96+

Sunday, April 4

🐰 Easter Egg Hunt

  • 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
  • Raprager Family Farms LLC
  • $10+

🐰 Visits with the Easter Bunny

  • 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
  • Armature Works
  • Free

🏒 Detroit Red Wings at Tampa Bay Lightning

  • 12 p.m.
  • Amalie Arena
  • $96+

🐰 Easter Brunch 

  • 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
  • The Tampa Club
  • $45+ for adults, $18+ for kids
  • Call for reservations

🐰 Easter Bunny Brunch

  • 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. 
  • The Pub Tampa
  • Kids 10 and under eat free

🐰 Easter Bunny at IKEA

  • 12-4 p.m.
  • IKEA Tampa
  • Free - reservation required

🐰 Easter Cruise

  • 10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.; 2 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.; 5:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Yacht StarShip
  • $54+ for adults, $39+ for kids

🐰 Easter Dinner

  • 5-10 p.m.
  • Elevage Restaurant
  • $25+

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter