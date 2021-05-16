x
What to do this weekend around Tampa Bay

Put these events on your calendar for May 14-16, 2021.
TAMPA, Fla. — We’re already halfway through the month of May, Tampa Bay! Crazy, right!? But, as 2021 continues on, more events are coming back.

From Rays games, to St. Pete’s French Fry Fest and several concerts brewing, check out this list of weekend events to keep you and your crew busy. 

Friday, May 14

⚾️ Tampa Bay Rays vs Mets

7:10 p.m.

Tropicana Field, St. Pete

Tickets vary

🎶 Laine Hardy in Concert

7 p.m.

The Stockyard, Holiday

Tickets $15-80

🎶 Clay Walker

10 p.m.

The Dallas Bull, Tampa

Tickets $35+

Saturday, May 15

🌊 The Monster & Sea 24 Hour Paddle for Charity

8 a.m.

Urban Kai, Tampa

Volunteer here

✈️ The Great Florida Air Show

8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Orlando Melbourne International Airport Airport, Melbourne

Tickets start at $50

🌻 St. Pete Saturday Morning Market

9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

350 2nd Ave N, St. Pete

Free

🎭 Bay Area Renaissance Festival

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

12449 Withlacoochee Blvd, Dade City

Tickets start at $11.50

💦 Rosé All Day Saturdays with Madds

12 p.m.

WTR Pool and Grill, Tampa

Tickets $10-20

⚾️ Tampa Bay Rays vs Mets

1:10 p.m.

Tropicana Field, St. Pete

Tickets vary

🍺 Yappy Hour

2-4 p.m.

World of Beer, Tampa

Proceeds benefit Humane Society of Tampa Bay

🍟 St. Pete French Fry Fest

3-10 p.m.

Albert Whitted Park, downtown St. Pete

Free

🏑 Tampa Bay Lightning Playoffs Bar Crawl 'Turn Downtown Blue'

5-11:30 p.m.

American Social, Tampa

Tickets $10-20

🎤 ZooTampa’s Comedy of Conservation

7-10 p.m.

ZooTampa Saunder's Event Pavilion

Tickets $30-35

⚽️ Tampa Bay Rowdies vs Phoenix Rising FC

8 p.m.

Al Lang Stadium, St. Pete

Tickets $26+

Sunday, May 16

✈️ The Great Florida Air Show

8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Orlando Melbourne International Airport Airport, Melbourne

Tickets start at $50

🎭 Bay Area Renaissance Festival

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

12449 Withlacoochee Blvd, Dade City

Tickets start at $11.50

🧘‍♀️ Yoga in the Park

10:30 a.m.

Julian B Lane Riverfront Park, Tampa

Donations accepted

⚾️ Tampa Bay Rays vs Mets

1:10 p.m.

Tropicana Field, St. Pete

Tickets vary

🎶 The Beach Boys

5 p.m.

Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater

Tickets $53+

