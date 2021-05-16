What to do this weekend around Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — We’re already halfway through the month of May, Tampa Bay! Crazy, right!? But, as 2021 continues on, more events are coming back.
From Rays games, to St. Pete’s French Fry Fest and several concerts brewing, check out this list of weekend events to keep you and your crew busy.
Friday, May 14
7:10 p.m.
Tropicana Field, St. Pete
Tickets vary
7 p.m.
The Stockyard, Holiday
Tickets $15-80
10 p.m.
The Dallas Bull, Tampa
Tickets $35+
Saturday, May 15
8 a.m.
Urban Kai, Tampa
Volunteer here
8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Orlando Melbourne International Airport Airport, Melbourne
Tickets start at $50
9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
350 2nd Ave N, St. Pete
Free
10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
12449 Withlacoochee Blvd, Dade City
Tickets start at $11.50
12 p.m.
WTR Pool and Grill, Tampa
Tickets $10-20
1:10 p.m.
Tropicana Field, St. Pete
Tickets vary
2-4 p.m.
World of Beer, Tampa
Proceeds benefit Humane Society of Tampa Bay
3-10 p.m.
Albert Whitted Park, downtown St. Pete
Free
5-11:30 p.m.
American Social, Tampa
Tickets $10-20
7-10 p.m.
ZooTampa Saunder's Event Pavilion
Tickets $30-35
8 p.m.
Al Lang Stadium, St. Pete
Tickets $26+
Sunday, May 16
8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Orlando Melbourne International Airport Airport, Melbourne
Tickets start at $50
10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
12449 Withlacoochee Blvd, Dade City
Tickets start at $11.50
🧘♀️ Yoga in the Park
10:30 a.m.
Julian B Lane Riverfront Park, Tampa
Donations accepted
1:10 p.m.
Tropicana Field, St. Pete
Tickets vary
5 p.m.
Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater
Tickets $53+
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter