There's always plenty to do across the Tampa Bay area.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It's looking like another great weekend is in store across the Tampa Bay area. And, as you know, there's no shortage of things you can do around the Bay.

So, we've compiled some of the highlights right here that you can check out between Aug. 12 through Aug. 14.

When: Fridays, Saturdays & Sundays starting Aug. 12

Where: Busch Gardens, Tampa

How much: Bier Fest is included with park admission. Tickets start at $119.

What: "Sip and savor seasonal favorites and brew-inspired dishes featuring fall flavors. This festival blends the local Tampa bay craft scene with time-honored traditions to create a unique food and beer celebration. Enjoy live entertainment and contemporary fare that pays homage to a traditional Oktoberfest with a modern spin." For more information, click here.

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13

Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa

How much: Tickets start at $28

What: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Miami Dolphins during the team's first Preseason game. For more info, click here.

When: 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13

Where: Mahaffey Theater, St. Petersburg

How much: Tickets start at $25

What: "Set sail for adventure with the pirate pups of the PAW Patrol! They arrrr dressed as pirates for their new high-seas mission aboard the Sea Patroller to save their mateys, Carlos and Tracker, and find some pirate treasure too!" For ticket information, click here.

When: 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12

Where: Highlander Pool, 1937 Ed Eckert Drive,

How much: $6

What: "Enjoy games, trivia and a movie poolside with your friends and family. Single-person pool floats are allowed. Presented by Dunedin Parks & Recreation. Concessions available." For more information, click here.

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13

Where: Amalie Arena, Tampa

How much: Tickets start at $65

What: For more information, click here.

When: 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13

Where: Sparkman Wharf

How much: Free to attend

What: "Celebrate 813 Day at Sparkman Wharf! Enjoy live music, $8.13 specials at select concepts, photo opportunities and more!" For more information, click here.

When: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13

Where: Sulphur Springs Museum and Heritage Center

How much: FREE

What: "Join us on this day as we explore the mysterious world of the rain forests in Sumatra and discover some of the cool, the crazy, and the downright creepy creatures that lived there." For more information, click here.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13

Where: MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

How much: Tickets start at $234

What: For ticket information, click here.

When: 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12

Where: Ferguson Hall, Straz Hall

How Much: Tickets start at $41.38

What: "Get ready for your favorite queens from around the world as they perform live on stage. Hosted by Brooke Lynn Hytes with performances by Jimbo The Drag Clown, Kornbread, Icesis Couture, Krystal Versace, Kita Mean, The Vivienne and Heidi N Closet." For more information and tickets, click here.

When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14

Where: Armature Works

How much: FREE