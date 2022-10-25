Looking for winter festivities? Tickets for Snowcat Ridge now on sale for November

Snowcat Ridge will open beginning on Friday, Nov. 11.

DADE CITY, Fla. — With the weather starting to cool down, now is a good time to get those winter festivities plans in place.

You could add Snowcat Ridge Alpine Snow Park to your plans on what to do as the theme park is set to open in November.

Last year, Snowcat Ridge had a Crystal Ribbon feature that included a 16,000-square-foot ice skating ribbon, and the park has that feature back this year.

The park will also continue to have its Eskimo Outpost where people can have private igloo rentals. Alpine Village will once again have half a dozen new food and drink outlets, according to Snowcat Ridge's website.

Other fun things eventgoers can expect to experience are snow tubing on the Snowy Slopes, a snow play area at Arctic Igloo.

The seasonal event was the first snow park to open in Florida.