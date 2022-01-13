'World's largest' bounce house coming this weekend to Sarasota

Jump up, jump up and get down!

SARASOTA, Fla. — Kids may have it pretty good these days, especially when the so-called "World's Biggest Bounce House" is set to come to town this weekend.

The Big Bounce America is scheduled to bring the massive inflatable Jan. 14-16 to Sarasota's Nathan Benderson Park, located at 5851 Nathan Benderson Circle, according to its website.

But there's more — a purchased ticket gives guests unlimited access to three other attractions depending on age: The Giant, airSPACE and SportSlam, each offering different activities to bounce, climb, flip and dash around all afternoon.

People who buy a ticket get a designated time slot for the bounce house, which starts at $19 for toddlers. And, yes, there are options for the kid at heart, with adult-only sessions at the bounce house starting at $39.

So just how big is the world's biggest bounce house? It towers 32 feet from the ground "to the tip of our candy-colored turrets" and covers just over 13,000 square feet, organizers say. Inside are basketball hoops, towers, a ball pit and slide and — when it's time to relax a minute — inflatable chairs.

Don't forget the DJ/MC in the middle of it all, who might just play "Wobble."

The "World's Biggest Bounce House" is slated to travel across Florida during the next several weeks, with Boca Raton on deck next weekend and the Miami area to wrap up January.