Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Sept. 23.

TAMPA, Fla. — WWE will wrap up the final Friday Night Smackdown of 2022 live from Tampa’s AMALIE Arena.

The show is set for 7:45 p.m. on Dec. 30.

Fans will get to see fan favorites like Drew McIntyre, The Usos, The New Day, Smackdown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan, Sheamus and many more!