Wynonna Judd to perform with Brandi Carlile, Martina McBride in Tampa

"The Judds: The Final Tour" is stopping at Amalie Arena on Feb. 24, 2023.

TAMPA, Fla. — A lineup of country music icons is set to join Wynonna Judd as she honors the life and legacy of her mother on “The Judds: The Final Tour."

Judd will be joined by Brandi Carlile and Martina McBride when she performs on Feb. 24, 2023, at Amalie Arena in Tampa.

In honor of her late mother, Naomi Judd, who died in April, Wynonna will be performing some of the duo’s most beloved hits.

Tickets are still available starting at $37.87, not including fees.

“I have never felt so overwhelmed by this much love and support! The emotions that flow while listening to the different generations of fans sing back to me each night has been other-worldly,” Wynonna said in October. “The fans have been such a gift during my time of grieving and honoring my mother in song. What an amazing season this is. I look so forward to continuing the celebration of the music that has changed my life forever.”

Wynonna and Naomi Judd blazed a trail for country music duos in the industry, having sold more than 20 million albums in their decades-long career. The Judds dominated touring in the 80s with 20 Top 10 hits featuring their unique acoustic sound.

Wynonna and her sister Ashley announced the death of their mother in April, just one day before The Judds were set to be inducted into the County Music Hall of Fame, in a statement citing “the disease of mental illness.” Naomi was 76 years old.