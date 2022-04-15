ZooTampa to host Eggstravaganza event just in time for Easter

Zoo leaders promise guests "eggciting" activities sure to delight the entire family.

TAMPA, Fla. — Have you ever thought about doing an Easter egg scavenger hunt at a zoo before? Well, here's a chance for your imagination to come to life!

ZooTampa is hosting an Eggstravaganza event this coming weekend, promising guests "eggciting" activities sure to delight the entire family.

Let's break down the two events that will take over the zoo this weekend.

Eggs Mark The Spot!

Families are invited to participate in the all weekend long guest scavenger hunt!

Starting on Friday, families can participate in a special Kinder Joy Scavenger Hunt. Guests can stop by guest services to pick up a hint sheet for their adventure.

There are 12 eggs hidden near the animals' habitats for people to search for. Anyone who finds them all receives a free Kinder Joy treat plus a toy.

Festivities begin at 9:30 a.m. and run until 5 p.m. each day up to Sunday.

Ready...Set...Eggstravaganza!

ZooTampa members can participate in an exclusive egg hunt in the zoo's Eggstravaganza special event zone, which is located across from the Indian rhinos in Asia.

Event-goers can show up anytime between 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The hunt is $5 for children. Baskets and eggs can be redeemed for a special treat bag which includes a Kinder Joy treat and a toy.

Eggstravaganza ticket holders will also get front row access to meet and take photos with Easter Manny T.

Before heading to the event, here are some important details to keep in mind:

This is a members-only event.

You must purchase an event reservation for every child participating in the egg hunt, including guests 2 years old and under.

Parents and non-participants don't need a ticket.

Hunts take place every hour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and are limited to 50 participants.

Kinder Joy treat plus a toy is only for children 3+. Participants 2 and younger will receive a special age-appropriate treat bag.