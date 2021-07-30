Rick Ross, Jeezy, Gucci Mane and more will be coming to Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — The "Feed the Streetz" tour will be visiting Tampa's Amalie Arena, and this time it's the Living Legendz edition.
The tour will include well-known and loved Hip-Hop artists like Rick Ross, Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, Fabulous, Lil Kim, Boosie Badazz, Jeezy, Gucci Mane and more.
The magic will all go down at 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 17, 2021, with DJ Drama as the tour's official DJ.
'We Are Live Entertainment' will be the producers of the tour, according to an Amalie Arena press release.
“We’re excited to relaunch the Feed the Streetz Tour paying homage to an amazing group of artists,” management said in a statement. “This is an opportunity for hip-hop fans across the country to experience history in the making. It’s sure to be an epic run.”
Tickets for the event are on sale and start at $50.
