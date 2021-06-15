Fireworks are returning to Disney World ahead of Independence Day

ORLANDO, Fla. — Fireworks are coming back to Disney World after being on hiatus during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.
Disney made the announcement Tuesday on its parks blog.
Since 1957, fireworks shows have been a Disney tradition, with the theme parks referring to them as the "kiss goodnight" at the end of each "magical day."
The shows will light up the skies again beginning in July, just in time for Independence Day. Nightly fireworks displays will be back at Magic Kingdom and EPCOT on July 1.
And, fireworks will be back in the west coast soon, too. Disneyland in California will have a fireworks show beginning on July 4. It'll be presented nightly during the summer.
