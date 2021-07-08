Florida home to top-rated theme park in U.S.

We've got a handful of theme parks in the Sunshine State, including Disney World, but that didn't even top the list.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Legoland. Disney World. Busch Gardens. There's a long list of theme parks to check out here in Florida.

It's no surprise many of the parks in the Sunshine State ended up on USA Today's "10 Best Readers Choice Awards" list of amusement parks in the country. But the number one winner may surprise you.

Readers were asked to rank the best theme parks in the country based on the overall atmosphere of the park and the rides. And there are plenty to chose from. The International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions says North America is home to more than 400 amusement parks and attractions.

SeaWorld Orlando, despite controversies over the care of its animals, landed the number one spot.

Busch Gardens in Tampa took sixth place. The Busch Gardens in Williamsburg was a few spots higher at number four.

While Disney World didn't take the top spot, one of its four parks in Orlando did make the list. Magic Kingdom came in at number nine.