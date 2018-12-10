TAMPA, Fla. -- Something magical is coming to the Straz Center this weekend.

The Florida Orchestra performs the score to Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban live while the film plays on a giant screen above.

The 2004 film is the third in the Harry Potter franchise and the last to be composed by John Williams.

John Jesensky is the conductor for the Harry Potter in Concert series and credits Williams’ work in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone for inspiring him to become a composer.

Jesensky said for many, it’s the first time they’ve seen a Harry Potter film in a theater setting.

“There’s the dynamic energy of an amazing film...with the sort of electricity that happens when you have a live performance of an orchestra filling a room,” Jesensky said.

While the audience -- likely dressed in Hogwarts house robes and waving wands -- watches Harry Potter fly across the screen on a Hippogriff, the Florida Orchestra will breeze through Buckbeak’s Flight.

And when the piercing, brass-filled The Dementors Converge climaxes with timpani drums and a choir, the audience will watch as Harry tries to save Sirius Black from Dementors.

“When you go to a parade, you can feel the bass drum coming down the street in your chest,” Jesensky said. “And there’s moving air when there’s an orchestra in front of you. You feel the energy of the music.”

Jesensky said he usually favors conducting action scenes like the Quidditch matches but in Prisoner of Azkaban there’s “this really beautiful melody” that plays whenever Harry recalls his parents.

“It’s played on a recorder -- a renaissance instrument,” he said. “And we have life recorders, which is rare. But it’s my favorite to conduct.”

Also special to this performance at the Straz is the addition of The Master Chorale of Tampa Bay.

Instead of the Hogwarts House Choir welcoming young witches and wizards back to school, you’ll hear the Master Chorale sing Double Trouble’s lyrics taken from Shakespeare’s Macbeth.

This isn’t the first time Harry Potter in Concert has come to Tampa. The first two Harry Potter movies -- Sorcerer’s Stone and Chamber of Secrets -- screened at the Straz last year.

The area has also hosted score concerts for Star Trek, video game Final Fantasy and most recently, Game of Thrones.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban in concert screens three times this weekend -- Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. and Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Find more information and buy tickets through the Straz’s website.

