PLANT CITY, Fla. — The Florida Strawberry Festival is just months away, and the local favorite event just announced the lineup of concerts for next year.
The festival in Plant City runs Feb. 27 through March 8, 2020. The next festival is the 85th year of the festival and theme is "Our Perfect Vision" for 2020.
"The announcement of our headline entertainment is a highly anticipated event," said Florida Strawberry Festival President Paul Davis. "We receive many calls throughout the year leading up to the event from guests who are eager to hear who will be performing."
There are at least two concerts at the Wish Farms Soundstage every day of the festival. Below is the full lineup of artists set to perform:
Thursday, February 27
10:30 a.m. Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra
3:30 p.m. The Oak Ridge Boys
7:30 p.m. Rascal Flatts
Friday, February 28
3:30 p.m. Tommy James & The Shondells
7:30 p.m. Michael Ray
Saturday, February 29
3:30 p.m. Roots & Boots - Aaron Tippin, Sammy Kershaw & Collin Raye
7:30 p.m. An Evening with 98 Degrees
Sunday, March 1
3:30 p.m. Bobby Bones & the Raging Idiots
7:30 p.m. Reba McEntire
Monday, March 2
3:30 p.m. Neal McCoy
7:30 p.m. Patti LaBelle
Tuesday, March 3
3:30 p.m. Sara Evans
7:30 p.m. Skillet
Wednesday, March 4
3:30 p.m. Chubby Checker & the Wildcats
7:30 p.m. Josh Turner
Thursday, March 5
10:30 a.m. Ricky Nelson Remembered (The Nelson Brothers)
3:30 p.m. Dick Fox's Golden Boys Starring Frankie Avalon, Fabian, Bobby Rydell
7:30 p.m. MercyMe
Friday, March 6
3:30 p.m. Jimmy Fortune with Dailey & Vincent
7:30 p.m. Darci Lynne & Friends LIVE
Saturday, March 7
3:30 p.m. Battle of the Bands Finals
7:30 p.m. Charlie Wilson
Sunday, March 8
3:30 p.m. Eli Young Band
7:30 p.m. Lynyrd Skynyrd
