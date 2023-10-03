Florida Strawberry Festival nominated for best fair of the year in Country Music Awards

The 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards will take place on May 11.

PLANT CITY, Fla — The popular Florida Strawberry Festival is grabbing national attention as it was nominated in a category of the Academy of Country Music Awards happening next month.

The annual festival that takes place in Plant City, Florida, is one of five events nominated for the fair/rodeo of the year. Up against the Florida Strawberry Festival is the Auburn Rodeo in Alabama, Cheyenne Frontier Days in Wyoming, the Houston Livestock Show in Texas and the Iowa State Fair.

"We are incredibly honored to have been nominated for this award," Florida Strawberry Festival President Paul Davis said in a statement. "Our fellow nominees are outstanding events, and it is a privilege to be in this group. Thanks, once again, to our patrons for making the Florida Strawberry Festival a nationally recognized event."

The 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards is set for 8 p.m. on May 11. Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks will host the award show this year.

So what makes the Florida Strawberry Festival so great that it's receiving national recognition?

This year's festival took place from March 2-12 at the festival fairgrounds. While rides and attractions are always entertaining, two of the best parts of the Strawberry Florida Festival are the musical lineup and delicious food.

Artists who graced the stage of the festival included Lynyrd Skynyrd, Chris Young, Ludacris, Walker Hayes, Willie Nelson, Train, and many others.

Among the many different strawberry-inspired bites to grab at the Florida Strawberry Festival were the — of course — strawberry shortcake, very berry corndog, Mrs. E's Strawberry Freeze, the very berry sugar waffle, and the berry yet savory dish, Mac Stack.

The Strawberry Festival brought in a record-breaking total of 606,116 visitors that took part in concerts, livestock shows, rides and more in 2023.