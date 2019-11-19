NEW YORK, USA — It's been 25 years since we first met them – sipping coffee in Central Perk, of course.

‘Friends’ dominated network TV for a decade, and die-hard fans still can’t get enough.

Now, they have the chance to get their hands on some unforgettable swag.

Have you ever wanted to cuddle up with Joey’s plush penguin ‘Hugsy?' Did you ever dream of dressing up in Ross’ Holiday Armadillo costume? Would you decorate your front door with Monica’s peephole picture frame?

Well – now’s your chance!

In honor of the iconic sitcom’s silver anniversary, the Prop Store is hosting an online auction. According to the Prop Store, each item will come with an original Warner Bros. certificate of authenticity.

Proceeds will benefit The Trevor Project – a non-profit organization that provides crisis intervention and suicide prevention services for LGBTQ people under 25 years old.

