Gasparilla Music Festival returns to Tampa in April

TAMPA, Fla. — Music lovers rejoice — the 2023 Gasparilla Music Festival will take center stage in downtown Tampa!

The music festival will take place on April 29 to April 30 and "early bird" tickets go on sale Friday, March 10. Event organizers had to postpone GMF — originally scheduled for February — due to an issue that arose at Kiley Gardens Park, the event's original location.

Back in January, Tampa Parks & Recreation did an exploratory evaluation that found water intrusion issues at the location. In an abundance of caution, city leaders said they aren't allowing any events at the space until the issue is addressed.

But event organizers at the time said they "remain optimistic" the festival would go on anyway. There were right.

The main stage will now take over Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park in downtown Tampa. Additional stages will be set up "nearby" in downtown, the event's website said.

The website also states that because the festival can't use Kiley Gardens, there will not be a Kids Fest this year at the Gasparilla Music Festival. However, children ages 12 and under are still able to attend for free.

The entertainment lineup for GMF has not been released as of this article's posting. However, "early bird" tickets will go on sale on March 10. You can get more information here.