MONONGAHELA, Pa. — A restaurant in Pennsylvania is getting in the spooky spirit with an epic display.

Angelo's II in Monongahela debuted a "Ghostbusters" display over the weekend complete with inflatable green tentacles coming out of the windows. There's even a giant inflatable Stay Puft Marshmallow Man on the roof.

The restaurant's owner said there are more decorations still to come, according to CBS. KDKA in Pittsburgh said last year the restaurant had a giant inflatable Santa on the roof.

Mon Valley Drone also captured video of the display this weekend, saying "make sure you go to Angelo's, have some delicious meat ravioli and thank them for being SUPER COOL!"

