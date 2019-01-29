R&B singer James Ingram, best known for hits like "Baby Come to Me" and "If Ever You're In My Arms Again," has died at the age of 66.

Ingram collaborator and choreographer Debbie Allen confirmed his passing on Twitter.

"I have lost my dearest friend and creative partner James Ingram to the Celestial Choir," she wrote. "He will always be cherished, loved and remembered for his genius, his love of family and his humanity. I am blessed to have been so close. We will forever speak his name."

Other hits by Ingram include duets "Somewhere Out There" with Linda Ronstadt for the animated film "An American Tail" and "Yah Mo B There" with Michael McDonald.

