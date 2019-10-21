TAMPA, Fla. — It's the Rydell High School reunion we've all been waiting for.

Original "Grease" stars Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta are heading to Tampa for a special sing-along show. The "Meet and Grease" show comes to the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Dec. 14.

Tickets for the show start at $39 and a limited number of VIP tickets will also be available. The VIP tickets include meeting the stars before the 5 p.m. show.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through Live Nation.

Sandy herself, Newton-John, tweeted the news Monday, saying the sing-along is only happening three nights in Florida.

Guests are encouraged to dress up as their favorite "Grease" characters, including any of the T-Birds or Pink Ladies.

Both Travolta and Newton-John have ties to Florida and the Tampa Bay area. Travolta and his wife are Scientologists and often visit the headquarters in downtown Clearwater.

Newton-John is also on the Moffitt Cancer Center's board of advisors.

