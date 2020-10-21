Make your Halloween costume one for hot weather

The Climate Prediction Center puts out its 14-day outlook, and it shows warm weather likely into November.

A hot Halloween is nothing new to Tampa Bay. Last year, Tampa saw a high of 88 degrees with humidity high enough to make a ghost or goblin sweat.

The 2020 version of Halloween isn't likely to be much different. While we're still too far out for forecast specifics, the Climate Prediction Center did put out its frightening 8-14 day forecast Wednesday.

👻What are you going to be for Halloween? Something cool I hope. Another hot, and probably muggy, Halloween appears on the way. The Climate Prediction Center continues above normal temperatures into early November. pic.twitter.com/vYGq1XbsBi — Ric Kearbey WTSP (@RicKearbeyWTSP) October 21, 2020

It calls for likely above-normal temperatures with a slight chance of above-normal rainfall from Oct. 19 - Nov. 4.

Normal temperatures in late October and early November are in the low 80s. According to the Climate Prediction Center, plan for it to be hotter than that. It might also be good to plan a Halloween costume that is ideal for a warm, muggy evening.

The formula for the perfect costume to beat the fall heat is simple. Stick with lightweight, summery pieces (think dresses, shorts, short sleeves) and avoid too many layers. You could always go as a trendy tourist and rock a fun tropical print top and cargo shorts.

