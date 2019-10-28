VENICE, Florida — Kids and parents alike are preparing for the Annual Venice Lions/Mainstreet Children's Parade Halloween.

Parade participants are asked to meet at the Centennial Park gazebo at 4:10 p.m. and the parade will start promptly at 5:00 p.m.

"At 5 p.m., they will follow the Lions Club float out of Centennial Park onto West Venice Ave. -- which will be temporarily closed for this event in the 200 and 300 blocks – near Nokomis Ave. The parade will travel westbound in the westbound lanes of W. Venice Ave. to Nassau St. As the parade approaches Nassau, the Lions Club float will pull forward and park on the roadway of W. Venice Ave. to block the intersection of Nassau. At Nassau St., the children will use the designated crosswalk to the sidewalk on eastbound W. Venice Ave. and trick-or-treat the shops," organizers explained.

Both sides of W. Venice Ave., from Nokomis Ave. to Harbor Dr., will be closed for the event from 4:30-7 p.m.

City officials say there are measures in place to keep the kids safe.

"There will be event volunteers at the intersections of Nokomis and W. Venice Ave., Nassau and W. Venice Ave., and Harbor and W. Venice Ave. Volunteers will direct the crowd as it disperses from the parade and help the children cross between westbound and eastbound W. Venice Ave. to trick-or-treat. Venice Police will also be on hand to assist."

For more information please visit: www.visitvenicefl.org.