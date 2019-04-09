TAMPA, Fla. — "Hamilton" fever is one the world can't sweat out.

The multiple Tony Award-winning musical penned by Lin-Manuel Miranda continues to tour around the world, and it's making another stop at Tampa's Straz Center for the 2020-21 season.

"Hamilton" debuted on Broadway in 2015 and is based on Ron Chernow's extensive biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton. The show has since garnered a renewed interest in history and culture, a global fanbase beyond American history nerds and a return on investment of about 600 percent.

All that from a hip-hop musical about the United States' first treasury secretary.

"Hamilton" first came to Tampa in February. The first round of tickets sold out quickly with anxious fans waking up and lining up hours before to score seats. The record-breaking show helped the Straz break some records of its own.

The show is credited with helping the Straz sell a record number of season tickets and a record number of single tickets. Back in February, Director of Marketing Summer Bohnenkamp said the Straz was expecting 80,000 people to see the musical during its four-week Tampa run.

"Hamilton" dates or ticket sales have not yet been announced.

