'Hamilton' at the Straz Center rescheduled for 2022

TAMPA, Fla — We have some bad news Hamilton fans.

The shows scheduled for June 1-27 at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts have been rescheduled over concerns of COVID-19. They are now set to take place on Nov. 15 – Dec. 11, 2022.

If you already have tickets for the June shows they will be honored for the new dates and times.

People who won't be able to attend the rescheduled shows should email comments@strazcenter.org to get credit to their accounts, donate their tickets or request a refund.

