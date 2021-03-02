'Hamilton' at the Straz Center rescheduled for 2022

TAMPA, Fla — We have some bad news Hamilton fans.
The shows scheduled for June 1-27 at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts have been rescheduled over concerns of COVID-19. They are now set to take place on Nov. 15 – Dec. 11, 2022.
If you already have tickets for the June shows they will be honored for the new dates and times.
People who won't be able to attend the rescheduled shows should email comments@strazcenter.org to get credit to their accounts, donate their tickets or request a refund.
More information can be found online.
- What you need to know about the historic 'trifecta bomber flyover' at Super Bowl LV
- Didn't get a ticket to the Super Bowl Experience? No problem! Here are other ways to enjoy the big game
- FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded and shooter dead in South Florida
- Florida has new statewide vaccine sign-up system, so why aren't counties using it?
- Everything you need to know about Super Bowl LV in Tampa
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter