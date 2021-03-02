x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Entertainment

'Hamilton' at the Straz Center rescheduled for 2022

The shows scheduled for June 1-27 at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts have been rescheduled over concerns of COVID-19.
Credit: Joan Marcus/Hamilton

TAMPA, Fla — We have some bad news Hamilton fans.

The shows scheduled for June 1-27 at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts have been rescheduled over concerns of COVID-19. They are now set to take place on Nov. 15 – Dec. 11, 2022.

If you already have tickets for the June shows they will be honored for the new dates and times.

People who won't be able to attend the rescheduled shows should email comments@strazcenter.org to get credit to their accounts, donate their tickets or request a refund. 

More information can be found online.

Related Articles

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter