Calling all 'Hamilton' fans: Win $10 tickets to the musical at the Straz Center

TAMPA, Fla. — Anyone who enjoys the musical "Hamilton" may be able to win cheap tickets to go see the show at the Straz Center.

The Tampa-based performing arts theater announced earlier in December a #Ham4Ham lottery, which is offering up a total of 40 tickets for $10 each.

The show's first performance is set for the night of Wednesday, Dec. 28 and there have already been tickets given out – but it's not too late to try your luck.

Musical lovers can use the official app for "Hamilton" to enter the lottery for free which opens at 10 a.m. every Friday. It will close for entry at noon the next Thursday prior to the following week’s performances.

"Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. every Thursday for the upcoming week’s performances via email and mobile push notification," leaders at the Straz Center explain in a previous news release. "Winners will have two hours to claim and pay for their ticket(s)."

People who win the lottery will receive two tickets, and it's only one entry per person.

The tickets can be picked up at will call starting two hours before the performance with a valid photo ID, and the tickets can't be resold.