Could "Six: The Musical" be the next "Hamilton?"

Last week, the ground-breaking pop musical about the wives of Henry VIII ended it’s first full week on Broadway. According to Playbill, the show brought in $1,000,855 with standing room only audiences.

When “Hamilton'' first opened, it made $1,255,168 in its first week. The Richard Rodgers Theatre, where “Hamilton” is performing, can seat about 300 more people than the Brooks Atkinson Theatre where “Six” currently is.

Both musicals are inspired by historical events, both shows had successful pre-broadway try-outs and both feature non-traditional musical theater songs.

The politicians in “Hamilton” have been running on Broadway for almost five years now.

If these English queens can bring in the same kind of money they could be on the Great White Way for years to come.

