There's a new Monopoly game coming; one where female players make more than the men.

Ms. Monopoly hits store shelves this month. Hasbro said it's the first time the game has had a new character on the cover. The company also said the new game celebrates women innovators and trailblazers alongside Ms. Monopoly.

In conjunction with the game's release, Hasbro said it donated $20,580 in real money to young women entrepreneurs and inventors. The young women recognized include a 16-year-old from Connecticut, a 13-year-old from Denver and a 16-year-old from Ireland.

“Through the introduction of Ms. Monopoly and the money these young women have received to invest in their future projects, we want to recognize and celebrate the many contributions women have made to our society and continue to make on a daily basis,” Jen Boswinkel, Senior Director of Global Brand Strategy and Marketing, said in a release.

Instead of properties on the game board, there are inventions and innovations created by women throughout history, including bulletproof vests, solar heating and WiFi. Instead of building houses, players build business headquarters.

And, in this version of the game, women make more money than men.

According to USA Today, the banker gives out $1,900 in Monopoly Money to female players and $1,500 to the male players. The earnings gap continues every time a player passes go, but women will collect $240 each pass while the men collect the traditional $200.

Ms. Monopoly is available for pre-order through Walmart for $19.99.

