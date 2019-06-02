TAMPA, Fla. — The world has turned upside down since "Hamilton" first debuted on Broadway almost four years ago.

Now, the smash-hit musical is only days away from arriving at the Straz Center in Tampa. And if you weren't able to get your hands on tickets when they went on sale months ago, there's still a chance for you to see both Cabinet Battle #1 and #2.

The digital #HAM4HAM lottery opens Sunday for tickets to the Feb. 12 show. Subsequent lotteries will open two days before each performance through the duration of the show's run in Tampa.

If you win the lottery, you'll get to two up to two tickets for that performance for only $10 each.

Here's how to enter

-- Use the official Hamilton app, which is available for all iOS and Android devices.

-- You can also enter on the Hamilton lottery website.

-- The lottery opens at 11 a.m. two days before the performance date and will close at 9 a.m. the day before the performance.

-- Winners will be notified around 11 a.m. the day before the performance through email or text. Tickets have to be purchased online with a credit card by 4 p.m. the day before the show using the purchase link and code in a notification email.

-- Each winner is able to buy up to two tickets for a performance.

-- Lottery tickets can be picked up at will call two hours before the performance.

