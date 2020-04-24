Missing Disney's fireworks? Here's how you can watch "Happily Ever After" Nighttime Spectacular

ORLANDO, Fla. — Have you been looking for that extra touch of Disney magic while the parks are closed? Well, tonight's your night!
Walt Disney World Resort is holding a virtual viewing of the "Happily Ever After" Nighttime Spectacular.
In one of the theme parks' latest "#DisneyMagicMoments," while the coronavirus has the parks closed, Disney lovers can view a pre-recorded viewing at the Magic Kingdom.
"Watch as the castle you know so well becomes a canvas for the heart-tugging story of the importance of chasing your dreams, no matter what, and finding your happily ever after," the park wrote in their blog.
So, grab a blanket, a snack and your best set of ears, because tonight you have the best seat in the house.
According to WDW, their photo pass service will be releasing several of their favorite images captured during the show for Disney lovers to download as wallpapers.
